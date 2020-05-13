CYHRA - Upcoming Tour Dates For Japan Postponed Until 2021

Modern melodic metallers, Cyhra, have checked in to announce the postponement of their upcoming tour of Japan:

"Unfortunately, due to the COVID 19, the government restrictions about travels, we have to postpone the tour to later this year. We are very sorry, but your safety, the artists' safety, and our crew 's safety will always be a priority for Soundworks Direct Japan.

Please keep your ticket as they will be valid for the next tour. However, if you can't come to the next show you will be able to claim a refund when we announce the new dates.

We once again sincerely apologise. Thank you for your support."

Cyhra recently released a 40+ minute "making of" documentary on their new album, No Halos In Hell, released last November. Watch below:

Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, this sophomore full-length release proves Jake E (ex-Amaranthe), Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot) are a band ready to take the world by storm.

No Halos In Hell is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: