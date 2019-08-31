CYHRA Vocalist JAKE E Posts One-Take Vocal Cover Of SIX:A.M.'s "Skin" (Video)

The clip below features CyHra frontman Jake E doing a one take vocal cover of Sixx:AM's "Skin":

Jake previously posted a one take vocal cover of the 30 Seconds To Mars hit "Closer To The Edge":

CyHra - featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E, former In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad, ex-Shining guitarist Euge Valovirta, and Kamelot drummer Alex Landenberg - are happy to announce that they have signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast records. After the release of their critically acclaimed debut Letters To Myself in 2017 (that brought the band a nomination as Best Debut Album at last year's Metal Hammer Awards), the quartet toured extensively with Sabaton, Kreator and Battle Beast, and they are now ready to reach out for new shores.

Just recently, CyHra have finished the recording, mixing and mastering of their sophomore full-length record, and while the title and release date are still confidential, you can already prepare your ears for the first single to drop very soon!

The band comments: "Finally we can share this awesome news with the world! We’re beyond excited to start a new chapter in CyHra's career and to start working with THE No:1 metal label in the world. This will be a life changing experience”.

In addition, CyHra have announced a European tour together with their new label mates Battle Beast that will kick off in Sweden on November 15th - tickets are already on sale. Catch the band live on one of the following dates:

November

15 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken**

17 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club**

19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal**

21 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand**

22 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall**

23 - Herford, Germany - X**

24 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

28 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

30 - London, UK - ULU Live

December

1 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

4 - Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub

6 - Geiselwind - Christmas Bash

8 - Augsburg - Kantine

9 - Jena - F-Haus

11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

**w/ Brymir