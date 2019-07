Cynic frontman Paul Masvidal has released a video for the song "Nebula", featured on his Mythical EP. Watch below, and find EP order options here.

Tracklisting:

"No Other Words"

"Into the War"

"Parasite"

"Nebula"

"Letter to Love"

"Mythical" (with Stéphane Pigeon)

"Nebula" video:

"Parasite":

(Photo - Devin Barnes)