CYNIC Frontman PAUL MASVIDAL Discusses Mythical EP – “It Was Really Driven By This Idea Of Thinking About What Freaks Me Out The Most”

In a new interview with Billboard Cynic frontman Paul Masvidal discussed his new EP, Mythical (released today, May 31st) something that “terrified” him to make.

“I wanted to make a really stripped-down, vulnerable record, and I didn’t know how it would manifest, but I felt myself suddenly compelled to get in there,” Masvidal tells Billboard. “It was really driven by this idea of thinking about what freaks me out the most, and going right into that. I was completely terrified of being so naked, and I knew that’s what I needed to do. I had a lot of material that I was filtering through, and when I curated it down to these songs, I saw this story.”

“Each set of songs has a thread connecting them, and when I narrowed it down to the 15 songs, I saw it,” he says. “The story made more sense being broken up as three pieces like a trilogy and being absorbed that way. I originally did think that I’d release it as a full-length, but once I got in the trenches with this, it started to make more sense to split it up.” Regarding the storyline, he says, “I had a particular story in mind, but I want people to experience it and make of it what they will without any narrative framework that I might impose on it… my personal interpretation is just that -- personal -- and ultimately beside the point. What matters is the emotional response that it evokes for each listener.”

Paul Masvidal is streaming the new track "Parasite", featured on his Mythical EP, Order options are available here, and you can listen to "Parasite" below.

Mythical Human Vessel is a trilogy of records written and performed by songwriter/guitarist Paul Masvidal. They are the first independent solo releases on his label, Masvidalien Records.

Best known for leading the influential progressive rock group Cynic, Masvidal recorded embryonic demos of these tightly-crafted songs over a decade ago. Drawing on influences from musicians John Lennon, Brian Eno, Chet Baker, Russill Paul and Elliott Smith to visual artists, Mark Rothko, Ai Weiwei, Hilma af Klimt, and Cai Guo-Qiang, the songs embrace concise forms and catchy melodies in spite of their often painful subject matters of loss, depression, and heartache.

At the center of Masvidal’s experiment is the use of Isochronic tones, a 'brain-entrainment' technology. Isochronics are said to produce bio-chemical reactions in the body that increase serotonin, alleviate depression and stress, improve focus, and aid in restful sleep, similar to the effects of exposure to negative ions in nature.

Through its incorporation of Isochronic tones, Mythical Human Vessel is intended as “an inherently relaxing listening experience, and adding the tones multiplied the benefits,” Masvidal says. “More serotonin for all!"

Throughout all three volumes of Mythical Human Vessel, the sound of undulating and sweeping frequencies in slow and rapid succession act as a subliminal agent to affect the listener positively and help to create a deeper connection to the songs themselves.

Mythical Human Vessel was mixed and produced by Warren Riker. The Isochronic tones were designed by Dr. Stephane Pigeon, creator of the Brian Eno-celebrated website MyNoise.

Masvidal is currently working with experimental artists Greymar to develop Mythical Human Vessel into an immersive live experience using evocative imagery, storytelling and technology as part of an experiential journey into heart-opening and multi-dimensional landscapes.

Tracklisting:

"No Other Words"

"Into the War"

"Parasite"

"Nebula"

"Letter to Love"

"Mythical" (with Stéphane Pigeon)

"Parasite":