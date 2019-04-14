CYNIC Frontman PAUL MASVIDAL Guests On New Single From Italian Progressive Death Metallers BRVMAK; Official Lyric Video Posted

Italian progressive death metallers Brvmak have unleashed an official lyric video for the single "Omnipotence", featuring a mind-blowing special guest vocal performance by legendary Paul Masvidal (Cynic). The song is taken from their new album, In Nomine Patris, released by Sleaszy Rider Records. Check out the clip below.

"Omnipotence" is focused on the Tower of Babel's mythological story; a sky-high tower built by men in the attempt to challange God and reach the spiritual elevation, just like the son elevates himself towards the father. God disapproval of men's endeavor brings chaos upon earth resulting in languages to mix so that masses wouldn't benefit of a common language.

Cynic's legendary co-founder and frontman Paul Masvidal has performed some incredible special guest vocals on "Omnipotence". Brvmak vocalist Serj commented: "Having the honour to work with such an extraordinary artist is just amazing. We all have been listening to Paul's music for ages, and being able to have him as very special guest on our upcoming album is a true privilege. We couldn't be happier with the vocal performance he delivered."

Paul Masvidal also commented : "When Serj from Brvmak sent me their song, 'Omnipotence', I was impressed with the brutal sense of urgency in the tune and across their work in general. I thought my vocals might add an interesting, unique element, and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to sing over my first blast beat! These guys are about as heavy as it gets. Check them out!"

Brvmak's full-length, In Nomine Patris, is a concept album focused on the biblical mythology and each song describes men as human beings, through the metaphoric essence of the events included in the bible.

In Nomine Patris was recorded, mixed and mastered at Time Collapse Recording Studio in Rome by Alessio Cattaneo and Riccardo Studer (Novembre, Ade, Scuorn).

Sheet Happens Publishing has released The Complete Guitar Transcription for Cynic's 1993 album, Focus.

Includes:

* 136 Pages

* 14pt front and back covers with high gloss 5mm lamination

* Black plastic coil binding (won't warp or break during shipment)

* 70 lbs offset pages printed on 98 bright white superior stock

* Note: Plastic coil binding lays flat while reading and won't warp or break during shipment.

This book comes with a copy of the 'print-ready' PDF e-book AND the complete Guitar Pro files for the entire album (guitars only).

Says Cynic guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal: "I am beyond ecstatic to announce the release of the official Cynic Focus guitar transcriptions book. Thank you, Luke Hoskin, the Sheet Happens crew, and a special shout out to Evan Bradley, for his meticulous and precise transcription work on this enigmatic record.

"Historically, no one was able to achieve proper guitar transcriptions of Focus because of how the dual guitars were intentionally panned. Evan worked off the solo tracks, and was able to note every fine detail. Although these guitar parts will now be technically 'demystified', the real magic will always remain in the performances.

"BTW - there's an extremely limited deluxe bundle available with a cool pic tin (pics included), poster and the book. Grab it while you can!"

Get the Printed Guitar Book and/or Digital Guitar Book here, and click here for the deluxe bundle.