CYNIC Frontman PAUL MASVIDAL Pays Tribute To Drummer SEAN REINERT - "I'm Grateful That We Were Able To Make Music Together"

Sad news came down last week that former Cynic and Death drummer Sean Reinert has passed at the age of 48. He was found unresponsive at his California home on January 24th. Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Cynic frontman Paul Masvidal has paid tribute to Reinert with the following message:

"I am shocked and saddened by the loss of one of my oldest friends. We were karmic brothers, connected by something beyond both of us. So many memories have been flooding my heart and mind. From the moment I first met Sean in junior high school, I knew we had a connection. His gifts were beyond measure, and I'm grateful that we were able to make music together. In the end, all that remains is love, and that's what I have for Sean. There will never be another one like him. Peace to his family and all of his fans around the world."

