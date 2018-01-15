CYNIC Release "Humanoid" Digital Single; Audio Streaming

Cynic has released a new digital single, titled "Humanoid". The song marks the first new music from the progressive pioneers since the band's 2014 album Kindly Bent To Free Us.

Frontman Paul Masvidal comments: "'Humanoid' is a portrait of contrasts, like those between struggle and stillness, or the immediate against the limitless. Our Stargate is planet Earth - consciousness, the transmitter. We, sentient creatures of light, are alive now - on a sphere, floating in a galaxy fixed amidst the infinite. It's quite miraculous to be aware of this, and it invokes a sense of urgency and empowerment that is unlike anything else."

The artwork for "Humanoid" features a detail from the painting "Ayahuasca Dream" by Robert Venosa, Cynic's longtime collaborator and celebrated artist who passed away in 2011.

"Humanoid" was recorded by Masvidal and longtime Cynic bassist Sean Malone and marks the debut of the band's new drummer, Matt Lynch, who brings a renewed sense of energy to the Cynic rhythm section.

To mix “Humanoid", Cynic partnered with renowned engineer Adam “Nolly” Getgood. Malone comments: “Nolly’s approach is equal parts expertise and intuition. Working with him was quick, clear, but most of all, musical."

In other news, a new Paul Masvidal signature instrument, the "Masvidalien Cosmo", has just been released by Strandberg, the company founded in 2007 by Swedish native Ola Strandberg.

Masvidal comments: "Strandberg breaks new ground yet again. Kabir, the 15th century Indian mystic poet said 'Wherever you are is the entry point", and the Masvidalien Cosmo captures this spirit as a instrument."

"When I first started conversations with Ola about the guitar, words such as 'effortless', 'ease', 'elegance', and 'versatility' came to mind. Not only was this captured with the instrument, but it was also taken further. The finished product managed to strike a rare alchemy, where everything from the way it sounds, feels, and appears fell seamlessly into place: the guitar both expresses and is itself an expression.

"Strandberg is in a league of its own, holding the greatness of progressive design at its heart. Ola's work benefits the present by not being bound to it. It's truly an honor to be working with a visionary company like Strandberg."