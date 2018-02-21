CYNIC Release "Humanoid" Drum Playthrough Video

Cynic recently released a new digital single, titled "Humanoid". A new playthrough video for the track, featuring the band's new drummer, Matt Lynch, can be seen below:

"Humanoid" marks the first new music from the progressive pioneers since the band's 2014 album Kindly Bent To Free Us.

Frontman Paul Masvidal commented: "'Humanoid' is a portrait of contrasts, like those between struggle and stillness, or the immediate against the limitless. Our Stargate is planet Earth - consciousness, the transmitter. We, sentient creatures of light, are alive now - on a sphere, floating in a galaxy fixed amidst the infinite. It's quite miraculous to be aware of this, and it invokes a sense of urgency and empowerment that is unlike anything else."

The artwork for "Humanoid" features a detail from the painting "Ayahuasca Dream" by Robert Venosa, Cynic's longtime collaborator and celebrated artist who passed away in 2011.

"Humanoid" was recorded by Masvidal and longtime Cynic bassist Sean Malone and marks the debut drummer, Matt Lynch, who brings a renewed sense of energy to the Cynic rhythm section.

To mix “Humanoid", Cynic partnered with renowned engineer Adam “Nolly” Getgood. Malone comments: “Nolly’s approach is equal parts expertise and intuition. Working with him was quick, clear, but most of all, musical."