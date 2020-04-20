CYNIC's PAUL MASVIDAL Asks For Help In Increasing Production Of EZ Board Device To Help COVID-19 Patients Communicate With Hospital Staff

Cynic frontman Paul Masvidal is asking for help in increasing the production and distribution of a device to help coronavirus patients communicate with hospital staff. His message follows:

"Hello friends, As some of you may know, I've worked as a volunteer with the terminally ill for a long time. I rarely talk about this aspect of my life, since it's always felt like something I should keep quiet. Well, I've had a change of heart now due to the situation we're all in.

"A couple decades ago, myself and a partner invented a communication device called the ‘EZ Board’ to help intubated patients communicate with hospital staff. We are in a global crisis now during which hundreds of patients are being intubated daily.

"Intubated COVID-19 patients are too weak to write legibly and cannot speak, which leaves them scared, anxious, and often in a state of delirium which can lead to complications and prolonged hospital stays.

"Vidatak, a company I started but am no longer involved with, produces and distributes the EZ Board, and is providing them to hospitals around the world free of charge. However, supplies and funding for shipping are dwindling fast.

"Please help if you can by contributing to the GoFundMe so they can ramp up production and distribution. I know from years of first hand experience, that the EZ Board makes a difference and helps patients fighting for their lives and the healthcare workers fighting to save them.

"Thanks for your support and please share. Check out Vidatak.com for more info."

