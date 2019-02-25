CYNIC - The Complete Guitar Transcription For 1993's Focus Album Now Available

Sheet Happens Publishing has released The Complete Guitar Transcription for Cynic's 1993 album, Focus.

Includes:

* 136 Pages

* 14pt front and back covers with high gloss 5mm lamination

* Black plastic coil binding (won't warp or break during shipment)

* 70 lbs offset pages printed on 98 bright white superior stock

* Note: Plastic coil binding lays flat while reading and won't warp or break during shipment.

This book comes with a copy of the 'print-ready' PDF e-book AND the complete Guitar Pro files for the entire album (guitars only).

Says Cynic guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal: "I am beyond ecstatic to announce the release of the official Cynic Focus guitar transcriptions book. Thank you, Luke Hoskin, the Sheet Happens crew, and a special shout out to Evan Bradley, for his meticulous and precise transcription work on this enigmatic record.

"Historically, no one was able to achieve proper guitar transcriptions of Focus because of how the dual guitars were intentionally panned. Evan worked off the solo tracks, and was able to note every fine detail. Although these guitar parts will now be technically 'demystified', the real magic will always remain in the performances.

"BTW - there's an extremely limited deluxe bundle available with a cool pic tin (pics included), poster and the book. Grab it while you can!"

Get the Printed Guitar Book and/or Digital Guitar Book here, and click here for the deluxe bundle.