CYNIC To Release Uroboric Forms Demo Collection In February; Pre-Order Launched

Cynic’s Uroboric Forms - The Complete Demo Collection will be released on February 10th and is now available for pre-order. The album will be released as Digipak CD and limited LP+CD (with gatefold sleeve, LP-booklet, 180g vinyl and 7”). Order via CM Distro, or with the Amazon widgets below.

Uroboric Forms - The Complete Demo Recordings includes the four legendary demos - Demo 1988, Refections Of A Dying World (1989), Demo 1990 and Demo 1991 - showing Cynic’s development from a raw underground death/thrash metal band to the progressive technical death style the band is known for since the release of the classic Focus album.

With a total playing time of over 56 minutes, all lyrics, loads of photos, an in-depth interview with Cynic’s musical mastermind Paul Masvidal and a beautiful cover artwork by Manuel Tinnemans as well as remastered sound by Patrick W. Engel, Uroboric Forms - The Complete Demo Recordings offers everything you can ask for. As a bonus for the diehard fans the album includes two previously unreleased bonus tracks, the songs “Uroboric Forms” and “The Eagle Nature”, from a vocal audition with Brian DeNeffe, the singer of the US death metal band Viogression. The LP version includes those two tracks on a separate 7”.

Uroboric Forms - The Complete Recordings tracklisting:

“Uroboric Forms”

“The Eagle Nature”

“Pleading For Preservation”

“Lifeless Irony”

“Thinking Being”

“Cruel Gentility”

“Denaturalizing Leaders”

“Extremes”

“A Life Astray”

“Agitating Affliction”

“Once Misguided”

“Weak Reasoning”

“Dwellers Of The Threshold”

“Uroboric Forms”

“The Eagle Nature”

Tracks 1-3 taken from Demo 1991

Tracks 4-6 taken from Demo 1990

Tracks 7-10 taken from Reflections Of A Dying World

Tracks 11-13 taken from Demo 1989

Tracks 14-15 are previously unreleased, vocal audition with Brian DeNeffe (Viogression)

The LP version will be released in the following vinyl colours:

Black vinyl: unlimited

Golden vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro EU

Clear vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

Transparent-red vinyl: limited to 300 copies, exclusively distributed through RED in the US

White vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold through CM Distro US