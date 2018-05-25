CYNTHIA “PLASTER CASTER” On JIMI HENDRIX - "He Was My First Real Rock Star That Dipped His D!@k And It Was Unbelievable"; Video

Today, May 24th, 1947, Cynthia Albritton aka Cynthia “Plaster Caster” was born. Cynthia began her career in 1968 by casting penises of rock musicians. She talks about getting the Rock & Roll groupie bug when she met the Rolling Stones in the 60’s.

Cynthia tells Rock Scene Magazine, “This exciting life, was the life for me. I was a shy, fledgling, virginal, goofy girl that wanted to get laid by cute British boys with long hair and tight pants. But, I wasn’t experienced or seductive and the only way I could go about getting the zippers down was in a goofy, funny way. I discovered that way when I was an art major in college when my art teacher told me to make a plaster cast as my homework assignment of something that could retain it’s shape. 'Something solid', he said, 'as in hard.' I’d heard through the grapevine that penises got solid although I had yet to see that happen.”

Jimi Hendrix being her most infamous cast and one of her first, done in February 1968. Cynthia, “Jimi Hendrix was coming to town. He was my first real rock star that dipped his dick and it was unbelievable. We were the groupies that got to the hotel first and we were the only groupies in Jimi Hendrix’s room. It wasn’t our very first cast. I had tried it on a few civilians first to be ready for Jimi. He’s my biggest. No, he’s not my biggest. There are “bigger-ish” others. But, I couldn’t say whether or not he’s my most exciting. Because, they’re my sweet babies and I am their mama and I’m very democratic with all my babies. I don’t like to play favorites. I love them all. The experiences were equally exciting and weird and different from each other.”

