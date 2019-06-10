D-A-D Debut Official Music Video For "Burning Star"

Danish rock band, D-A-D, have released a video for "Burning Star", the single from their new album, A Prayer For The Loud, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below.

The new album harks back to the core of what D-A-D does better than most: four guys who play thrilling rock music with ferocious energy, catchy songs and an infectious commitment. A Prayer For The Loud has a clear musical link to classic D-A-D albums such as No Fuel Left For The Pilgrims and Riskin’ It All.

Tracklisting:

"Burning Star

"A Prayer For The Loud

"Nothing Ever Changes

"The Sky Is Made Of Blues

"The Real Me

"No Doubt About It

"A Drug For The Heart

"Musical Chairs

"Time Is A Train

"Happy Days In Hell

"If The World Just"

"Burning Star" video:

D-A-D will tour major summer festivals in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. You can see the full touring schedule here.