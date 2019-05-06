D-A-D To Release A Prayer For The Loud Album This Month; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Danish rock band, D-A-D, will release their first new album in eight years, A Prayer For The Loud, on May 31 via AFM Records. The artwork and tracklisting can be found below.

The new album harks back to the core of what D-A-D does better than most: four guys who play thrilling rock music with ferocious energy, catchy songs and an infectious commitment. A Prayer For The Loud has a clear musical link to classic D-A-D albums such as No Fuel Left For The Pilgrims and Riskin’ It All.

The band was able to pick and choose from a large selection of songs which have been distilled down to what bassist Stig Pedersen describes as the “cream of the crop”. Among the 11 tracks on A Prayer For The Loud you’ll find songs that fit right into a vintage D-A-D mould: throbbing, adrenaline-soaked rock, big ballads and mid-tempo songs guided by strong melodies. According to the band itself, this is a contemporary D-A-D album where the quartet has refined some of their cardinal virtues. Everything superfluous has been discarded in the editing suite, cutting the sound and the band’s expression right down to the core.

Says the band: "In the past we have occasionally gone down new avenues to try out stuff that was pretty far from the heart of what we do. It’s been a lot of fun, but this time we have tried to narrow it down to the essence. This time around, we are just being who we really are. A Prayer For The Loud is a record where the focus is on melodies and energy. We’ve made a real effort when it comes to writing the choruses and it’s resulted in some great songs where we were meticulous with the details without losing the original rawness and pure energy.”

The band worked on A Prayer For The Loud over the past three years, while breaking off to go touring. The album was produced in familiar surroundings at Grapehouse studio in Copenhagen with longtime collaborators Nick Foss and Rune Nissen Petersen. It’s resulted in a record which the band is thrilled about.

Frontman Jesper Binzer says: “Most of all we are proud that we have nailed 11 awesome tracks that are based on where we are right now. We are not shooting in the dark here - this is straight from the heart.”

In the wake of the release of A Prayer For The Loud, D-A-D band will tour major summer festivals in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. You can see the full touring schedule here.

Tracklisting:

"Burning Star

"A Prayer For The Loud

"Nothing Ever Changes

"The Sky Is Made Of Blues

"The Real Me

"No Doubt About It

"A Drug For The Heart

"Musical Chairs

"Time Is A Train

"Happy Days In Hell

"If The World Just"

"Burning Star":