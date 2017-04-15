D.R.I. To Tour Europe In June

Hardcore/metal crossover pioneers D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles), while preparing for their Western Canada tour later on this month, have announced their European tour dates in June/July, supporting their latest effort But Wait… There’s More!

Dates:

June

13 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Razzmatazz 2

14 – Zaragoza, Spain – Sala Lopez

15 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Caracol

16 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain – Sala Jimmy Jazz

17 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

18 – Paris, France – Gibus Live

20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

21 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

22 – Drachten, Netherlands – Poppodium Iduna

23 – Grafenhainichen, Germany – WFF Fest

25 – Wroclaw, Poland – Carpe Diem

27 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrak Club

28 – Wien, Austria – Viper Room

29 – Kranj, Slovenia – Trainstation Subart

30 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – United As 1 Fest

July

1 – Bregenz, Austria – Between

2 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage

(Photo by: Jana Perry Photography)