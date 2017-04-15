D.R.I. To Tour Europe In June
April 15, 2017, 18 minutes ago
Hardcore/metal crossover pioneers D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles), while preparing for their Western Canada tour later on this month, have announced their European tour dates in June/July, supporting their latest effort But Wait… There’s More!
Dates:
June
13 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Razzmatazz 2
14 – Zaragoza, Spain – Sala Lopez
15 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Caracol
16 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain – Sala Jimmy Jazz
17 – Clisson, France – Hellfest
18 – Paris, France – Gibus Live
20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg
21 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar
22 – Drachten, Netherlands – Poppodium Iduna
23 – Grafenhainichen, Germany – WFF Fest
25 – Wroclaw, Poland – Carpe Diem
27 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrak Club
28 – Wien, Austria – Viper Room
29 – Kranj, Slovenia – Trainstation Subart
30 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – United As 1 Fest
July
1 – Bregenz, Austria – Between
2 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage
(Photo by: Jana Perry Photography)