DAGGRA Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Setsuna Album Out In July

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Texas' dark technical grindcore beasts Daggra and are set to release their new album entitled Setsuna July 13th on CD and Digital formats.

Daggra, the emissaries of dark technical grindcore, bring their poisoned sound to Horror Pain Gore Death Productions with their second full-length album Setsuna. Comprised of musicians spread across Texas, Daggra have spent the last several years crafting a form of grindcore that is equal parts furious, acerbic, and technical, taking cues from a variety of influences such as Gridlink, Antigama, Pig Destroyer, 324, Agents Of Abhorrence as well as the human condition as a whole. Setsuna translates to “a moment/instant”, and it is an exploration of the transient moments have the most significant impacts on life and existence. This album also serves as the swansong for the band's longtime original vocalist, who delivers a final performance akin to raging aural wildfire. With maniacal drumming and razor-sharp riffs to complete the calculated chaos, the introspective vitriol of Setsuna burns fiercely, leaving only a smoldering heap in its wake. Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Blood Mosaic”

“Sculpting Discord”

“Wrong End Of Gravity”

“Setsuna”

“Non Compos Mentis”

“Tarnished”

“Imposter”

“Cold Calculation”

“Scars Over Scars”

“Medusa’s Truth”

“Shatterpoint”

“Object”

“Panoramic Ruin”

“Wards Of Greater Failures”

“Empty As Your Words”

“Blood Mosaic”: