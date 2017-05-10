DAGOBA To Release Black Nova Album In August; Details Revealed

On August 25th, French metal force Dagoba will release its seventh studio album, Black Nova, as a cooperation of Jive/Epic for France and Century Media for the rest of the world.

Formed in 1997 and inspired by 90’s American metal greats such as Pantera, Machine Head and Fear Factory, Dagoba quickly expanded their furious sound with dark, symphonic and industrial elements culminating on what is to become their strongest album to date, Black Nova.

Shawter - singer, guitarist, composer and leader of Dagoba - helmed the recordings of Black Nova, which took place at Eagle Black, his own studio in Marseille, whereas Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Heaven Shall Burn) took care of mix and mastering. Black Nova sounds massive with rich dynamics, towering riffs, vigorous shouts and infectious melodic choruses all over the place. The equally powerful artwork was created by Seth Siro Anton (Septic Flesh).

Black Nova tracklisting:

“Tenebra”

“Inner Sun”

“The Legacy Of Ares”

“Stone Ocean”

“The Infinite Chase”

“The Grand Emptiness”

“Lost Gravity”

“Fire Dies”

“Phoenix et Corvus”

“Vantablack”

Known as an impressive live act, Dagoba are about to set sails for Japan in May with full European touring under way right around time of release of Black Nova. Stay tuned for further details in the coming weeks.

Dagoba is:

Nicolas Bastos - drums

Werther Ytier - bass

Shawter - vocals, machines

JL Ducroiset - guitar