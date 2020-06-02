DAILY INSANITY Release "Conspiracy" Music Video

German heavy thrashers, Daily Insanity, have unleashed a brand new music video for "Conspiracy", the title track of their debut EP. Watch the clip below.

The band about the song: "'Conspiracy' is about a guy who gets upset about the many conspiracies in the world. In his reality, they make him fail in life. But in the end, however, he is happy that these theories exist because he can use them to make other people responsible for his unsuccessful life."

A few weeks ago, Daily Insanity announced that their upcoming full-length album will have its release delayed, and will now arrive in February 2021. To bridge the gap until the new album is ready the bands latest output, Conspiracy, is now available across all major streaming platforms, here.