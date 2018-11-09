DAMIAN WILSON And ADAM WAKEMAN To Release New Session Album, Stripped, In January; Cover Of DAVID BOWIE's "Life On Mars" Streaming

After the final show of their 2018 acoustic tour, Damian Wilson (Ayreon, Headspace) and Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath) decided to go into the studio for one day and try to capture the onstage chemistry. They played through songs performed on their 27-date tour through Europe, which had an ever-changing set list every night, and recorded everything.

This session will be released on vinyl, CD and digital/streaming format on January 11th.

Aside from stripped down versions of songs from their joint albums and both their solo catalogues, the album also contains a selection of cover songs that were part of the tour set list: "Life On Mars" (David Bowie) and "Feel Like Going Home" (Charlie Rich). "Soldier" is played in Damian’s original song arrangement, before it became a Headspace track.

”The intention was to record one or two songs." - Damian Wilson

“I've never made an album that left me so exposed before. We both recorded completely live in the studio, so every noise from the piano damper pedal, every breath, every note and expression is laid bare on the recording. There's something magical about not being able to alter or fix anything once you've captured a performance.” - Adam Wakeman

The session was mixed by Gary Stevenson (ABC, Tony Hadley) and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima (Ayreon, Devin Townsend).

"Life On Mars" is available now on all major download and streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Life On Mars"

"Laugh In Time"

"Written In Anger"

"Tapestries"

"People Come And Go"

"Disciple"

"Seek For Adventure"

"I Won’t Blame Life"

"Soldier"

"The Sun Will Dance In Its Twilight Hour "

"Feel Like Going Home"

Damian and Adam will embark on a second UK tour on January 5th, with more shows throughout Europe to be added later in 2019. Visit WilsonWakeman.com for more details and tickets.