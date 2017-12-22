DAMIAN WILSON And ADAM WAKEMAN To Release Sophomore Album In February; Tour Dates Announced

Damian Wilson (Headspace, Ayreon, ex-Threshold) and Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Snakecharmer) are releasing their second full-length album on February 16th to coincide with their February/March tour.

The album, containing 10 brand new songs, will feature Damian on vocals and acoustic guitar and Adam on piano, vocals and acoustic guitar. It also features guest musicians Andy Dunlop (Travis) on guitar, Ash Soan (Adele, Robbie Williams) on drums, Tony Woollard on cello and Haley Sanderson on backing vocals.

The album will be available as digipak CD and as digital download on all major platforms on February 16th. A 12" vinyl edition will be released in March.

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched where people can pre-order the album with some ‘backers only’ extras, including:

* A signed ‘backers only’ edition of the album

* A signed vinyl edition

* One of the original test pressings of the vinyl album

* The original lyrics workbook for the album

* A private song before one of the shows in February/March tour

* Have your portrait painted by Adam

All pre-order options include a digital download of the album, sent ahead of the official release date, with exclusive live bonus tracks; only available to backers.

Visit the campaign here. Tour dates:

February

1 - Washington, UK - Arts Centre

2 - Kinross, UK - Backstage

3 - Kirton In Lindsey, UK - Town Hall

4 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables

11 - Tavistock, UK - The Wharf

09 - Falmouth, UK - The Poly

10 - Penzance, UK - The Acorn

15 - London, UK - St Pancras Church

16 - Sandwich, UK - St Mary's Arts Centre

18 - Cardiff, UK - Acapela

22 - Solihull, UK - The Core Theatre

23 - Lowdham, UK - St Mary's Church

24 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries

25 - Norwich, UK - Arts Centre

March

1 - Worcester, UK - Huntingdon Hall

2 - Bath, UK - Chapel Arts Centre

4 - York, UK - The Basement

5 - Dumfries, UK - Theatre Royal

15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - The Pitcher

16 - Hoofddorp, Netherlands - Podium Duycker

17 - Uden, Netherlands - Kruisherenkapel

18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Paradox