DAMIAN WILSON And ADAM WAKEMAN To Release Sophomore Album In February; Tour Dates Announced
December 22, 2017, a day ago
Damian Wilson (Headspace, Ayreon, ex-Threshold) and Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Snakecharmer) are releasing their second full-length album on February 16th to coincide with their February/March tour.
The album, containing 10 brand new songs, will feature Damian on vocals and acoustic guitar and Adam on piano, vocals and acoustic guitar. It also features guest musicians Andy Dunlop (Travis) on guitar, Ash Soan (Adele, Robbie Williams) on drums, Tony Woollard on cello and Haley Sanderson on backing vocals.
The album will be available as digipak CD and as digital download on all major platforms on February 16th. A 12" vinyl edition will be released in March.
A Kickstarter campaign has been launched where people can pre-order the album with some ‘backers only’ extras, including:
* A signed ‘backers only’ edition of the album
* A signed vinyl edition
* One of the original test pressings of the vinyl album
* The original lyrics workbook for the album
* A private song before one of the shows in February/March tour
* Have your portrait painted by Adam
All pre-order options include a digital download of the album, sent ahead of the official release date, with exclusive live bonus tracks; only available to backers.
Visit the campaign here.Tour dates:
February
1 - Washington, UK - Arts Centre
2 - Kinross, UK - Backstage
3 - Kirton In Lindsey, UK - Town Hall
4 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables
11 - Tavistock, UK - The Wharf
09 - Falmouth, UK - The Poly
10 - Penzance, UK - The Acorn
15 - London, UK - St Pancras Church
16 - Sandwich, UK - St Mary's Arts Centre
18 - Cardiff, UK - Acapela
22 - Solihull, UK - The Core Theatre
23 - Lowdham, UK - St Mary's Church
24 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries
25 - Norwich, UK - Arts Centre
March
1 - Worcester, UK - Huntingdon Hall
2 - Bath, UK - Chapel Arts Centre
4 - York, UK - The Basement
5 - Dumfries, UK - Theatre Royal
15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - The Pitcher
16 - Hoofddorp, Netherlands - Podium Duycker
17 - Uden, Netherlands - Kruisherenkapel
18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Paradox