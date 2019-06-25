DAMIM Release Official Music Video For "Rising Of The Lights"; Debut Album Out Friday

London purveyors of cathartic existential outrage Damin (ex-Dam) have dropped a creepy sci-fi horror inspired video for the new track, "Rising Of The Lights", taken from their forthcoming debut album, A Fine Game Of Nil, out this Friday, June 28 via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings.

Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here (Digital), or here (Vinyl/CD).

Damim's album was mixed by Neil Kernon (Nile, Cannibal Corpse, Judas Priest, Nevermore etc.) and the artwork was created by visual artist Ingram Blakelock (A Forest Of Stars, My Dying Bride).

Tracklisting:

"In A Language They Understand"

"Descendant Of Amalek"

"Beyond The Call Of Emptiness"

"Something For The Weakened"

"NecroKino "

"Body Is Broken"

"Rising Of The Lights"

"Existential Epiphany Within A Waking Dream"

"All I Want To Know Is How It Ends"

"Rising Of The Lights" video: