DAMIM Sign With Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings, Announce New Album

London purveyors of cathartic existential outrage Damim - featuring Nathanael Underwood (ex-Akercocke) - have joined forces with Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings to unleash their new album, entitled A Fine Game Of Nil, later this year.

The forthcoming album was mixed by Neil Kernon (Nile, Cannibal Corpse, Judas Priest, Nevermore), features guest appearances by Ilia of Indesinence/Binah/Necromaniac and Louis Coates of Agonyst and will see worldwide digital, vinyl and CD release via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings on June 28th.

The band comments: “We are privileged to be able to announce that we will be releasing A Fine Game Of Nil through Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings, joining the ranks of the likes of The Infernal Sea, Skaldic Curse, The Antichrist Imperium and From The Bogs Of Aughiska on their impressive roster and look forward to be working with such a focussed, talented, responsive & exceptionally professional label.”

Check out a playthrough of the new song, “Beyond The Call Of Emptiness”, for a taste of things to come:

For further details, visit damim.uk.