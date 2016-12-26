DAMN DICE Release "Home" Music Video

December 26, 2016

London based, five-piece hard rock act Damn Dice has released a new single / video "Home", taken from the band's debut album The Great Unknown.

Formed in 2011, Damn Dice are at the forefront of The UK’s underground rock scene. With their adrenaline fuelled performance and larger than life stage show, they have quickly earned a loyal and expanding fan base. After the release of their six-track EP and a UK and European tour supporting L.A. Guns, Damn Dice released their debut full-length album The Great Unknown in 2015, and are currently working on their second effort. The band's next show is March 10th at the Hard Rock Hell AOR Festival in The UK.

"Rock (Like You Mean It)" video:

"What Now?" lyric video:

"Driven" video:

