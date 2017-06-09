DAMN FREAKS Featuring TYGERS OF PAN TANG Singer JACK MEILE Release Music Video For First Single “Break The Chains”

Available for streaming below is the music video for “Break The Chains”, the first single from Damn Freaks, featuring Tygers Of Pan Tang singer Jack Meile.

Jack Meile says, “”Break The Chains” was one of the first song I listened to form the album and it reminded me of the early '80 US metal. I was, and still am, a huge fan of Dokken and Van Halen and I was definitely inspired by that when doing the vocals for this track.”

"I like songs based on a strong riff,” adds Damn Freaks guitarist Marco Torri. “Songs like “Ain't Talking About Love”… it's pure energy, it's like a steaming train rolling at full speed on the trails... for me that's what a hard rock song should be all about!"

"Break The Chains" is the first single from the upcoming debut album Damn Freaks, released worldwide via Mighty Music on August 11th on CD and digital. The album was recorded in their home town Florence in Tuscany, Italy, and mixed and mastered by Harry Hess from Harem Scarem fame.

Damn Freaks are:

Matteo Panichi - drums

Marco Torri - electric and acoustic guitars

Iacopo “Jack” Meille - lead and backing vocals

Claudio Rogai - bass

(Photo - Nicola Serena)