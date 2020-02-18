DAMN YANKEES - InTheStudio Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Band's 1990 Self-Titled Album

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 30th anniversary of the 1990 self-titled album from Damn Yankees.

Says Host Redbeard: "The Nineties’ first supergroup actually lived up to the hype: containing Styx singer/songwriter/guitarist Tommy Shaw, Night Ranger‘s singer/songwriter Jack Blades, drummer Michael Cartellone, and whackmaster Ted Nugent, the Damn Yankees debut sold a whopping two million copies of melodic rockers “Coming Of Age”, ”Runaway”, ”Come Again”, and the soaring #3 hit single “High Enough”.

"But as you’ll hear in my lively interview, these guys had way too much fun that is legally allowed making those, and the 1992 Damn Yankees follow up Don’t Tread."

Tune in here.