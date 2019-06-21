DAMN YOUR EYES Announce Kill The Outside Debut; "Ascension" Video Streaming

New York-based heavy metal band Damn Your Eyes may seem new to the scene, but they are anything but green. The band - formed by former members of Harley Flanagan's Hard-Core, We Are The Enemy and Bonesmith, plus current members of Black Water Rising - came together in 2015 and immediately hit the ground running. As respected musicians in their local scene with extensive recording experience, the band quickly recorded an EP, released it to local acclaim, and rapidly returned to the studio to record their upcoming international full-length debut, Kill The Outside.

Kill The Outside will hit digital retailers everywhere in full on August 2, 2019, with pre-orders available beginning next week. Kill The Outside will be available in physical CD and vinyl formats upon release.

Damn Your Eyes isn't about clickbait or gimmicky metal. The band performs pure American heavy music - blending influences of ‘90s heavy metal with grunge, stoner metal and sludge to create a potent mixture of candid aggression.

Regarding "Ascension", guitarist Artie Alexander says: "I wrote this song while in a revolutionary state of mind. It's more or less about how I'm fed up with the nonsense going on in our government, and I also wanted it to parallel the feelings of the colonies - in a subtle way - that were tired of the nonsense they had to endure under British rule. Overtaxing, overspending, buying elections setting the conversation in their favor, etc. Patriots rise up against misrule. It's about not eating the garbage the government is feeding us and doing something about it. Taking the power back to the people."

Kill The Outside showcases a mixture of styles, making for a truly dynamic and emotive collection of tracks. In addition to the metal radio-ready "Ascension", mellow head-bobbers like "Burn" echo grunge and stoner metal influences, while standout track "Low Road" kicks off with a Type O Negative-esque intro riff before quickly transitioning to full-on antagonistic southern groove metal. Slow and low, grooving "Dirty Viper" tells the intense and personal story of a friend who committed suicide by heroin overdose. Tracks like "Punk Fuck" kick it up a notch, while another standout track, the heartfelt "Slower", brings the tempo down while telling the opposite story of "Dirty Viper" - an uplifting tale of wonderful results after making the decision to change oneself.

Artie Alexander adds: "In the bed of all of these songs lies personal experiences. Experiences that every person on this planet can identify with, having either lived through them themselves or watched someone they love go through them. The album is about being human and the images seen through our eyes. Moments of anger, frustration, sorrow, loss, redemption, hope, recovery, revenge, survival and healing."

Tracklisting:

“Ascension”

“Burn”

“Dirty Viper”

“Lions From Lambs”

“Low Road”

“Punk Funk”

“Slower”

“These Are The Things”

“Through It All”

“Tree Line”

“Ascension” video:

(Photo by: Dante Torrieri)