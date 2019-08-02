DAMN YOUR EYES Premier "Through It All" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

New York-based heavy metal band, Damn Your Eyes, have released a video for "Through It All", a track from their debut full-length album, Kill The Outside, out today. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Ascension”

“Burn”

“Dirty Viper”

“Lions From Lambs”

“Low Road”

“Punk Funk”

“Slower”

“These Are The Things”

“Through It All”

“Tree Line”

“Through It All” video:

“Ascension” video:

(Photo by: Dante Torrieri)