August 2, 2019, 36 minutes ago

DAMN YOUR EYES Premier "Through It All" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

New York-based heavy metal band, Damn Your Eyes, have released a video for "Through It All", a track from their debut full-length album, Kill The Outside, out today. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Ascension”
“Burn”
“Dirty Viper”
“Lions From Lambs”
“Low Road”
“Punk Funk”
“Slower”
“These Are The Things”
“Through It All”
“Tree Line”

“Through It All” video:

“Ascension” video:

(Photo by: Dante Torrieri)



