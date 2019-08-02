DAMN YOUR EYES Premier "Through It All" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now
August 2, 2019, 36 minutes ago
New York-based heavy metal band, Damn Your Eyes, have released a video for "Through It All", a track from their debut full-length album, Kill The Outside, out today. Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Ascension”
“Burn”
“Dirty Viper”
“Lions From Lambs”
“Low Road”
“Punk Funk”
“Slower”
“These Are The Things”
“Through It All”
“Tree Line”
“Through It All” video:
“Ascension” video:
(Photo by: Dante Torrieri)