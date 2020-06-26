DAMNATION ANGELS Debut “More Than Human” Lyric Video

UK symphonic metal band Damnation Angels have released their new lyric video for More Than Human featuring Lauren Francis (ex-Devilment). The track is taken from their impending third album 'Fiber Of Our Being', which is due for release on July 31.

The album is the first to feature vocal powerhouse Iggy Rod (Azeroth) and bassist Nic Southwood who joined after the release of the album The Valiant Fire. Alongside the release will be the band’s first ever music video, directed by Sitcom Soldiers (The Darkness, Feeder). 2020 promises to be their biggest year yet.

Fiber Of Our Being was mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios (Cradle Of Filth, Vader, Amon Amarth). The cover art was made by Sabercore23art. Preorder the album here.

Tracklisting:

“More Than Human”

“Railrunner”

“Fiber Of Our Being”

“Our Last Night”

“Rewrite The Future”

“Fractured Amygdala”

“Greed And Extinction”

“Remnants Of A Dying Star”

“A Sum Of Our Parts”

