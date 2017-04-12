DAMNATION PLAN Release “Rise Of The Messenger” Music Video

Finnish progressive melodic death metal band, Damnation Plan, have released a video for “Rise Of The Messenger”, a track from their new album, Reality Illusion, released on March 10th via Inverse Records.

Songwriter-lyricist-drummer Jarkko Lunnas comments: "The new album Reality Illusion deals lyrically with some of the most current and controversial topics of our modern world. This song is an integral part of it and in particular is dedicated to all the unsung heroes sacrificing themselves for the greater good."

Reality Illusion was mixed by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Nightingale, Bloodbath) at Unisound Studios. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Intro"

"Beyond These Walls"

"Rulers Of Truth"

"Rise Of The Messenger"

"Blinded Faith"

"The Empowerment"

"Maze Of Despair"

"Iron Curtain Falls"

"Reality Illusion"

"A Chapter In Greed"

"The Final Destination"

"Don't Talk To Strangers" (Bonus Track)

"Don't Talk To Strangers”:

"Reality Illusion”: