DAMNATION PLAN Stream Cover Of DIO's "Don't Talk To Strangers"

Finnish progressive melodic death metal band Damnation Plan have released a second single from their upcoming new album Reality Illusion, scheduled for release on March 10th. The single is a tribute to heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio in form of the classic Dio track "Don't Talk To Strangers".

Drummer Jarkko Lunnas comments on the single release:

"For our first album as bonus tracks we had created our versions of the movie themes 'The Terminator' and 'The Running Man', to pay tribute to our childhood inspirations and heroics (and oh yes, we still get kicks out of them!).



So for this new album we wanted to do some cover track as well. We were throwing around some ideas to do some pop songs etc. until the idea to do Dio's 'Don't Talk To Strangers' came up. So, instead of a hologram we came up with our version of one of the late legend's finest tracks to honor his legacy. So here it is - 'Don't Talk To Strangers', in style of Damnation Plan!"

The band is currently running a Pledge Music pre-order campaign for the new album. In addition to the new album, the campaign provides exclusive pro-shot 10+ episodes video documentary about the making of the new album.

Reality Illusion was mixed by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Nightingale, Bloodbath) at Unisound Studios. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Intro"

"Beyond These Walls"

"Rulers Of Truth"

"Rise Of The Messenger"

"Blinded Faith"

"The Empowerment"

"Maze Of Despair"

"Iron Curtain Falls"

"Reality Illusion"

"A Chapter In Greed"

"The Final Destination"

"Don't Talk To Strangers" (Bonus Track)