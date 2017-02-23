DAMNATIONS DAY Release “A World Awakens” Lyric Video

Australian melodic progressive metal act, Damnations Day, will release their second album, A World Awakens, through Sensory Records in March. A lyric video for the album track, “A World Awakens”, is available for streaming below.

Recorded and mixed by Dean Wells at Wells Productions and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Kamelot, Wolverine), A World Awakens maintains the raw energy, power, and integrity of Invisible The Dead, while showcasing the bands growth in maturity, honesty and depth of both their musicianship and songwriting. Showcasing top-tier performances by vocalist/guitarist Mark Kennedy, brother and drummer Dean Kennedy, and lead guitarist Jon King, with additional strings and bass by Dean Wells, while not leaning to just one genre or direction, A World Awakens is an album that will have your undivided attention on first listen, only to pull you in further and further more on repeat.

A World Awakens will be the first 2017 title for Sensory Records, the album set for release on March 24th.

A World Awakens tracklisting:

“The Witness”

“Dissecting The Soul”

“Colours Of Darkness”

“I Pray”

“Into Black”

“To Begin Again”

“The Idol Counterfeit”

“A World Awakens”

“Diagnose”

“A World Awakens” lyric video:

"Colours Of Darkness":

Damnations Day lineup:

Mark Kennedy - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar

Jon King - Lead Guitar

Dean Kennedy - Drums