DAMON JOHNSON Announces First Ever Facebook Live Streaming Performance

Join Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders) for his first ever Facebook Live streaming performance from his home in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday April 10 at 3PM US Central Time (tomorrow).

From Damon: “We’re gonna give it a shot, folks. Tune in and I’ll do my best to entertain you with some of my songs. If this goes well I’ll certainly be open to some requests for future live-streams. Thanks for joining me and for spreading the word!”

For contributions and donations during the show...

Venmo: DoubleDragonMusic

PayPal: PayPal.me/DoubleDragonMusic

(Photography by Stephen Jensen for F3 Studios)