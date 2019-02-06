DAMON JOHNSON Debuts New Video For "Shivering Shivering"

On March 8th, singer / songwriter / guitarist Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders) will release his new solo album, Memoirs Of An Uprising, via Double Dragon Records. Today, fans have been treated to the new Chris Hopkins directed video for "Shivering Shivering"; the clip can be viewed below.

In addition to being the first single from Memoirs Of An Uprising, "Shivering Shivering" is also the first track on Memoirs. "This song started with a great set of lyrics from my longtime friend and musical brother, Jim (Johnny Blade) Troglen," Damon tells us. "It really set the foundation for the other new songs that were soon to follow. There was a focus during this writing process unlike any I can recall from my past, and the diversity in dynamics and quality of the storytelling reflect that."

Physical copies of Memoirs Of An Uprising, including vinyl, and all other titles in Damon's discography can be purchased here.

Tracklisting:

"Shivering Shivering"

"Dallas Coulda Been A Beatdown"

"Down On Me"

"We Got A System"

"Call It A Trade"

"Rage With Me"

"So Brutal"

"The World Keeps Spinning Round"

"Making Peace With This Wicked Beast"

"Glorious"

Also, tour dates are continuing to be added and confirmed weekly. "This is a special moment for me... in my career... to be trekking out on my own and returning to the microphone at center stage," says Damon. "And I am continually honored to share the stage with Tony Nagy, Jarred Pope, and Tony Higbee. We are having a blast, playing the new songs and exploring material from throughout my career."

To view Damon Johnson's complete tour schedule, visit this location. A flyer for his February 15th gig in Fresno, CA at Tower Theatre can be seen below.