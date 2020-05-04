DAMON JOHNSON Hits Pause On Indiegogo Campaign For New Solo Album

Back in March, Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders) launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund the recording of his new solo album. Earlier today, Johsnon issued the following update:

"We are approaching the 'end' of the three-month open period to raise funds for my next album. I am so very grateful for all the donations that have come in so far. Thanks to you, 3 brand new songs, produced and mixed by Nick Raskulinecz, are 95% completed! Those of you that have donated will ABSOLUTELY be receiving that new music... before anyone else on the planet... in a few short days (one track at a time).

With the help of the awesome team at Indiegogo, I’m thrilled to tell you we are simply hitting 'pause' on the crowdfunding efforts for now and will soon be launching a 'Phase 2' to raise the remainder of the funds. That phase will most certainly include even more exclusive one-of-a-kind items, as well as house concerts, autographed guitars and virtual guitar lessons.

Your support of my music is the life-blood of my career as an independent artist and I’m absolutely seeing this next album through to completion. Just like with the Memoirs Of An Uprising crowdfunding, we WILL FULFILL ALL the incentives associated with this new campaign.

Because of the pandemic, there are obviously going to be some delays in physical product completion. But we will undoubtedly get there, as this is a body of work and all these new songs must take flight!

Be sure and visit my Indiegogo campaign page THIS WEEK as we’re adding some unique items before Phase 1 is complete. We have some of my custom stage clothes to post, in addition to a small stack of RED VINYL copies of Memoirs Of An Uprising that we unearthed.

If any of you have questions, please don't hesitate to let me know (all inquiries through the Indiegogo page are answered immediately).

Stay tuned for more updates, take care of each other, and THANK YOU."

(Photography by Stephen Jensen for F3 Studios)