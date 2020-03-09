DAMON JOHNSON Launches Indiegogo Campaign For New Solo Album

Later this month, Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders) and his band will enter the studio to record the follow-up to 2019’s Memoirs Of An Uprising. The new album will be produced by his friend and Nashville neighbor, Nick Raskulinecz (Alice In Chains, Rush, Foo Fighters, Halestorm, Mastodon).

In order to bring these new songs to life, Damon Johnson has partnered with Indiegogo to raise the necessary funds. An introductory video can be seen below:

A statement from Damon reads:

"Greetings to you all, friends and music lovers. Damon Johnson here, thrilled to share the news that recording starts THIS WEEK for yet another new album I’m planning to release in the summer / early fall of 2020.

Like we did with Memoirs Of An Uprising two years ago, I’m calling on my amazing fan base to support a crowd-funding campaign to help this new effort become a reality. I’m looking forward to working with the staff at Indiegogo as my platform this time.

Most of you were there for me during my 2018 Pledge Music campaign, and everything about that experience was fantastic, inspiring, and humbling. You provided enough revenue that I was able to have my album recorded, mixed and mastered ultra pro; created stunning artwork and design for my vinyl and CD packaging; hire experienced professionals in various roles promoting my album.

Sadly, the final story with Pledge Music saw their bankruptcy and their theft of not only most of my revenue but thousands of dollars of other hard working independent artists’ money as well. But there was no way we (my family and I) were going to allow that debacle to deprive the hundreds of supporters that spent their hard earned cash to help me at the crucial moment of launching my solo career. We are certainly proud of the fact that all orders were filled and everyone received all the items that they purchased.

As Eddie Vedder sings, “I saw things so much clearer once you were in my rearview mirror.” We took out a loan, we put Pledge Music behind us quickly, and we soldiered on with over a year’s worth of tour dates, interviews, and private house concerts to spread the word about Memoirs Of An Uprising. My touring profile has never been stronger, my streaming numbers on all the digital sites are into the tens of thousands on multiple tracks, and my back catalog is getting more attention now than it did when those albums were originally released. Translation: BIG success for Memoirs Of An Uprising and Damon Johnson’s profile as a credible artist.

We’re going to have lots of fun with this new campaign! First, my friend and Grammy winning badass, Nick Raskulinecz, is going to produce my album this time (he only mixed MOAU). He and I worked together on Black Star Riders’ albums The Killer Instinct and Heavy Fire, and those experiences sealed one of the great friendships of my life. Nick is going to put the same amount of experience, love and care into my album as he has done for records by Alice In Chains, Rush, Foo Fighters, Mastadon, Halestorm, Evanescence, and many others. And during this Indiegogo campaign I’ll be sharing exclusive video footage from the studio, documenting the entire process of tracking drums, guitars, vocals, and ultimately the mixing of the tracks. You can only see it here!

We will be offering an even greater array of unique one-of-a-kind items this time, in addition to traditional things like pre-orders of vinyl and CD, personalized lyric sheets for songs of your choice, autographed guitars, guitar lessons, acoustic house concerts, and more. Lynda and the kids have going through my closet, yet again, and found some cool stuff that I would only part with for an effort such as this new album that I’m beyond thrilled to make.

Stay tuned here for more updates and info, and I look forward to communicating with all of you in one form or another. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Here we go!!!!"

In live news, catch Damon Johnson in concert at the following shows:

March

11 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

13 - WorkPlay Theatre - Birmingham, AL