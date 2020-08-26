DAMON JOHNSON On His Stint With ALICE COOPER - “It Was A Turbocharge Of Confidence For Me To Get That Experience”

On a new episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl and John “Ostronomy” Ostrosky speak with Damon Johnson. He talks about his history with Alice Cooper and Brother Cane, updates listeners on what he has been up to, and talks about new music he is working on with Nick Raskulinecz.

Johnson was a touring guitarist with Cooper from 2004-2011 and credits Cooper as the person that gave him confidence to be a solo artist.

Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders) recently released a brand new solo song called "Can't Clap Any Louder", which can only be heard on SoundCloud.

Tracklist

"Shivering Shivering"

"Dallas Coulda Been a Beatdown"

"Down On Me"

"We Got A System"

"Call It A Trade"

"Rage with Me"

"So Brutal"

"The World Keeps Spinning Round"

"Making Peace with This Wicked Beast"

"Glorious"

"Shivering Shivering" video: