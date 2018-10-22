DAMON JOHNSON Reveals Memoirs Of An Uprising Cover Art

"I am super proud to reveal the artwork for Memoirs Of An Uprising, designed by my good friend Stephen Jensen and co-illustrated by Megan Mushi," says vocalist / guitarist Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders). "I’ve never been more energized and proud of my music. Can’t wait for you to hear it! It is almost time..."

Damon Johnson will release Memoirs Of An Uprising - his first ever electric full-length solo album - on Novevmber 8th. He will mark the occassion with a show at The High Watt in Nashville, TN.

Memoirs Of An Uprising is still available for pre-order, along with other goodies including t-shirts, handwritten lyric sheets, and online guitar lessons via Pledge Music.