DAMON JOHNSON Set To Record New Album

Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders) and his band will enter the studio in early March 2020 to begin recording the follow-up to 2019’s Memoirs Of An Uprising. The new album will be produced by his friend and Nashville neighbor, Nick Raskulinecz (Alice In Chains, Rush, Foo Fighters, Halestorm, Mastodon). The two worked together previously on Black Star Riders’ albums The Killer Instinct and Heavy Fire, as well as Damon’s 2016 EP, Echo.

“Nick is an absolute legend in the world of rock, and he just happens to be one of my closest friends,” says Damon. “He has been encouraging of my solo career from day one, and his reaction to my latest batch of new songs is over the top. I’m looking forward to bringing these songs to life with Nick and to having his involvement from the beginning on this album.”

Stay tuned for studio updates and info on Damon’s Indigogo crowdfunding effort (launching this week).

In live news, catch Damon Johnson in concert at the following shows:

March

11 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

13 - WorkPlay Theatre - Birmingham, AL