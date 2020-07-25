DAMON JOHNSON Unveils New Song "Can't Clap Any Louder", Announces Memoirs Of An Uprising Live Performance

Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders) has released a brand new solo song called "Can't Clap Any Louder", which can only be heard on SoundCloud.

In other news, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8PM Eastern / 7PM Central, the Damon Johnson Power Trio will be performing his 2019 album Memoirs Of An Uprising live in its entirety online. And as always, Veeps live-streams can be viewed anytime within 48 hours after the event. Get your tickets now at this location.

Tracklist

"Shivering Shivering"

"Dallas Coulda Been a Beatdown"

"Down On Me"

"We Got A System"

"Call It A Trade"

"Rage with Me"

"So Brutal"

"The World Keeps Spinning Round"

"Making Peace with This Wicked Beast"

"Glorious"

"Shivering Shivering" video: