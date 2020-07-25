DAMON JOHNSON Unveils New Song "Can't Clap Any Louder", Announces Memoirs Of An Uprising Live Performance
July 25, 2020, an hour ago
Damon Johnson (Brother Cane, Alice Cooper, Black Star Riders) has released a brand new solo song called "Can't Clap Any Louder", which can only be heard on SoundCloud.
In other news, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8PM Eastern / 7PM Central, the Damon Johnson Power Trio will be performing his 2019 album Memoirs Of An Uprising live in its entirety online. And as always, Veeps live-streams can be viewed anytime within 48 hours after the event. Get your tickets now at this location.
Tracklist
"Shivering Shivering"
"Dallas Coulda Been a Beatdown"
"Down On Me"
"We Got A System"
"Call It A Trade"
"Rage with Me"
"So Brutal"
"The World Keeps Spinning Round"
"Making Peace with This Wicked Beast"
"Glorious"
"Shivering Shivering" video: