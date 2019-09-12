DAN NELSON - Former ANTHRAX Singer Charged With Assault And Harassment Of Elderly Man

September 12, 2019, 2 hours ago

The New York Post is reporting that former Anthrax frontman Dan Nelson (pictured above with Anthrax) was busted Wednesday for thrashing a 74-year-old man inside a Queens hotel last month, according to cops.

Nelson - who helmed the NYC-born, thrash-metal outfit between 2007 and 2009 - got heated when the elderly man asked him a question at the Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport hotel in East Elmhurst around 11 PM on August.30, police said.

The 43-year-old vocalist allegedly pummelled the oldster and then scrammed. He turned himself over to police at the 115th Precinct at 8 AM Wednesday, where he was charged with assault and harassment.

Read more at The New York Post.



