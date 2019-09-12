DAN NELSON - Former ANTHRAX Singer Charged With Assault And Harassment Of Elderly Man

The New York Post is reporting that former Anthrax frontman Dan Nelson (pictured above with Anthrax) was busted Wednesday for thrashing a 74-year-old man inside a Queens hotel last month, according to cops.

Nelson - who helmed the NYC-born, thrash-metal outfit between 2007 and 2009 - got heated when the elderly man asked him a question at the Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport hotel in East Elmhurst around 11 PM on August.30, police said.

The 43-year-old vocalist allegedly pummelled the oldster and then scrammed. He turned himself over to police at the 115th Precinct at 8 AM Wednesday, where he was charged with assault and harassment.

Read more at The New York Post.