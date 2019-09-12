DAN NELSON - Former ANTHRAX Singer's Attorney Says Assault Allegations Are "Completely False"

Daily News is reporting that Marc Isaac, who represented former Anthrax singer Dan Nelson in a civil lawsuit after he was involved in an altercation with two elderly men that led to assault charges, says the allegations are "completely false."

According to the report, Nelson, 43, got metal-thrashing mad at two men, ages 73 and 74, in the Aloft Hotel near LaGuardia Airport about 11:30 PM on August 30, according to police.

“One of the elderly gentlemen said something which caused (Nelson) to become enraged and he subsequently punched them,” the NYPD said.

That something? “You had a rough night,” James Paolino, 74, one of the alleged victims, said he told the singer.

Paolino told the Daily News that he and his buddy, Philip Falcone, 73, went to the hotel because one of their friends was covering for Nelson’s regular drummer during a performance at the hotel. Nelson, he said, appeared too drunk to perform properly.

"He’s whacked. He can’t even tune his guitar. He had been drinking non-stop,” Paolino told The News.

After the show, Paolino and Falcone shared an elevator with Nelson, and that’s when he uttered the “rough night” remark, he said.

“He started kicking me and punching me in the head. These were real MMA (mixed martial arts) kicks. He knocked me down. I’m on the floor bleeding,” Paolino said. “He broke my glasses and I knew the next kicks were coming for my head. I’m helpless.”

