DAN REED NETWORK Release “Save The World” Music Video

Dan Reed Network has released a new video for the track “Save The World”, featured on the new album, Fight Another Day, out now. Watch the new clip below.

Fight Another Day marks the return of one of the most infectious and gifted bands to come out in the melodic rock world in the second part of the 80's. The new album was recorded primarily in the home town of members of DRN, Portland, Oregon, while most of the writing process took place in Dan Reed's private studio in Prague in the Czech Republic, where Reed currently resides with his family. Demos were sent back and forth between Derek Shulman (A&R for Frontiers), Brion James, Melvin Brannon Jr. and Rob Daiker, making notes and refining the songs over great distances via the internet. This process was not unlike with DRN composed songs back in the late 80's and early 90's as Dan Reed used to demo out songs on his Akai 12 track machine and bring the songs into rehearsals where the band members would then arrange and flesh out the band's classic 'funk rock' sound.

After the tracking was completed, band's keyboardist Rob Daiker went to work editing and mixing each track alongside Shulman and Reed, sending mixes back and forth, making notes and shaping and moulding the album to best represent what DRN sounds like currently, while paying respect to what brought the band to the world's attention back in the late 80's.

Fight Another Day tracklisting:

“Divided”

“The Brave”

“Infected”

“Champion”

“Ignition”

“Give It Love”

“B There With U”

“Save The World”

“Eye Of The Storm”

“Reunite”

“Heaven”

“Sharp Turn”

“Stand Tall”

“Save The World” video:

“B There With U” video:

“Champion” video:

“The Brave” video:

“Divided” video:

Dan Reed Network is:

Dan Reed - Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitars, Piano, Synth Programming, Moog Bass

Brion James - Vocals, Lead and Rhythm Guitars, Synth Guitars, Synth Programming, Drum Programming

Dan Pred - Drums, Percussion, Videographer

Melvin Brannon II - Vocals, Bass, Acoustic Bass, Electric Contra Bass, Synth Bass

Rob Daiker - Vocals, Keyboards, Synth Programming, Drum Programming