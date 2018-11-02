DAN SWANÖ On New BELZEBUBS Album - "I Am Blown Away By The Level Of Musicianship And The Songwriting"

Monochromatic occultists Belzebubs recently entered the notorious Hellhole Studio to forge their yet-untitled Century Media studio album. Scheduled for a spring 2019 release, the album will be mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swanö (Dissection, Dark Funeral), who already conjured some arcane black magic on the band’s 7” single ”Blackened Call” earlier this year.

Swanö has checked in with the following update:

Belzebubs comment: "Damn, this is very humbling to hear from the legendary Dan Swanö himself! (And we totally agree). There’s a lot of heart put into this album and we’re happy to see it translates like this. The tracks are coming along nicely, and we can’t wait for you to hear them."

Check back with Belzebubs and follow their production diary via their social media accounts and follow this link to get a 360-degree view from inside the studio here .

"Blackened Call" is available on all streaming and download platforms both as a digital single and a strictly limited 7" vinyl (500 copies worldwide), available at cmdistro.de and BackstageRockShop.com.

Belzebubs is:

Obesyx – lead guitars

Hubbath – vocals, bass

Sløth – guitars, vocals

Samaël – drums

BraveWords stumbled upon the cult hit online comic Belzebubs a few weeks prior to the video release thanks to Linsday Schoolcraft from Cradle Of Filth. Author JP Ahonen has checked in with the following update:

"I promised you some behind-the-scenes material of how 'Blackened Call' came into being, so let's begin.

P.S. The vinyl leaped straight to third place on the Finnish album charts last week, which is pretty #€%& EPIC! We can't thank you enough for your amazing support! You made this happen!"

Penguin Random House will be releasing the first hardcover edition of the Belzebubs comic in February 2019. Following is the official press release:

Juggling work and family can be… hell. Calvin & Hobbes meets Call of Cthulhu as the sensationally popular heavy metal webcomic Belzebubs comes to print in a grim, goofy, and gorgeous hardcover.

Belzebubs is a “trve kvlt mockumentary” focusing on the everyday challenges of family life: raising kids, running a small business, and making time for worship. Except the kids are named Lilith and Leviathan, the business is a black-metal band, and the worship… isn’t exactly aimed upstairs.

In a few short years, what started out as improvised social-media doodles has now become a wildly successful webcomic with hundreds of thousands of fans. The irresistible cartooning of JP Ahonen (Sing No Evil) combines relatable slice-of-life humor with over-the-top occult antics and references from metal music to Lovecraftian horror, making Belzebubs a devil of a good time.

Pre-order the book at this location. Check out the series from the beginning here.

For updates go to the official Belzebubs Facebook page here.