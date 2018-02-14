DAN SWANÖ's 80's Hard Rock Band GHOST To See Demos, Live Recordings Issued On 2LP / CD In May; Video Trailer

Long before Tobias Forge made success with Ghost there was another Swedish hard rock band with the same name.

Six years prior to when Dan Swanö founded the death metal group Edge Of Sanity in 1989, he and Anders Måreby started Ghost. Influenced by bands like KISS, the young duo created 60 songs between 1983 and 1988.

Dan was 10 and Anders 12 years old when the band started. They did several demo and live recordings, but never got that record deal they wanted. Now, 30 years after the band transformed into Icarus and then Unicorn, 30 Ghost songs will be released on the album 1983-1988 on CD (200 copies) and double gatefold LP (300 copies, black vinyl) on May 18th.

To order the 1983-1988 compilation, send an email to bonerecordssweden@gmail.com.

(Photo - Bone Records)