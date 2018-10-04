DAN SWANÖ's First Prog Project UNICORN To Issue A Collection of Worlds - Resurrection

Mastermind Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Witherscape, Nightingale) has been busy lately bringing back to attention one of his old and first prog projects, Unicorn, and the Spanish label Alone Records will put out the very first CD and vinyl release of A Collection Of Worlds - Resurrection, on November 16th.

Dan comments on this upcoming release: “In 1988 I was 15 years old and my previous bands Ghost and Icarus had all of a sudden morphed into Unicorn. The "happy accident" that was the track 'Times Of Change' appeared in our world in the autumn of '88 and we decided to dive deeper into the more progressive direction that we had taken at the end of Icarus. Before we knew it, there were plenty of new songs in this style and the material was slowly evolving into something quite unique and after the recording two demos in the first half of 1989 we felt that it would be a good idea to re-record the best tracks from those demos along with the new tracks we had written, and that is how A Collection Of Worlds II came about.

"We were working with a 4-track cassette porta studio and knew very little of recording but in the end we got it all done and sometime in the spring of 1990 we released the recording on cassette. Since it was clocking in at 40 minutes, it was always 'an album, but only on cassette' in my head and I cannot begin to even describe how amazing it is for all of us in the band (and some of our die hard fans) to finally see the remixed/partly re-recorded version being made available on LP and CD for the first time!

"To me, this is the best thing Unicorn ever did, and one of the most important recordings of my life. I worked my ass off to re-record the vocals and restore and then remix the songs to sound as good as a four track cassette recording can.”

A Collection Of Worlds - Resurrection will be issued on six panels CD digisleeve, black vinyl (200 copies) and orange vinyl (100 pressings) and can be pre-ordered at Alone Records webshop for November 16th release.