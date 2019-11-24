Dance With The Devil - The COZY POWELL Story Book Due In March

On March 20th, 2020, UK-based WP (Wymer Publishing) will be releasing Laura Shenton’s 224 page soft cover book, Dance With The Devil - The Cozy Powell Story



According to the press release, Ritchie Blackmore once said, “You can’t get any better than Cozy, you know. He’s always up there on stage going crazy, he always pushes me on when I look round. He always gives me that incentive to play because Cozy won’t let anybody take it easy.”

He wasn't wrong.





Cozy Powell was a talented, reliable and versatile drummer. A drummer of such calibre that he played with Jeff Beck, Rainbow, Michael Schenker, Whitesnake, Emerson and Lake, Black Sabbath and Brian May as well as being a hugely in-demand session player.

But before all that he initially came to prominence with three Mickie Most produced, top twenty singles under his own name. An extraordinary feat for an instrumentalist, and a drummer at that.

Cozy Powell's career as a musician is a story that needs to be told. Author Laura Shenton MA LLCM DipRSL has a Masters degree in “Music Since 1900” from Liverpool Hope University. Aside from her detailed research, her understanding of music adds an insightful angle on Cozy Powell’s abilities in this, the first and long overdue biography of this highly talented and much missed musician that presents Powell's career in all its glory.



Dance With The Devil - The Cozy Powell Story also contains an eight-page photo section.