DANGER DANGER Singer TED POLEY At Work On New Solo Album

Ted Poley and Frontiers have announced that they have partnered up for the release of another solo album from the singer.

Ted is currently hard at work in Sweden on this still-untitled effort. This time around, the Danger Danger singer has partnered up with some incredibly talented Swedish musicians, namely Mats Ericsson, Micke Jansson, Daniel Johansson, and Robin Ericsson (on additional vocals).

"You might know some of those guys other musical work as the band degreed,” says Ted. “I am also getting some vocal layering with the help of my good friend, the Italian stallion of vocals, Alessandro Delvecchio. The album is being co-produced by Mats Ericsson and myself in Kopperberg, Sweden.”

Ted continues, "After almost 40 years of recording and releasing music, I wanted to stretch out a little bit musically and I am proud to say that I have come up with a MAGICAL combination of amazing musicians and songs! The songs are awesome, and the musicianship will BLOW YOU AWAY. Every one of the players are MASTERS of their instruments and you might hear just a hint of modern prog interlaced with my usual catchy choruses this time around! This is going to be my favorite solo album ever and an album that I felt I HAD to make. And I am so happy with the results so far!”

More news as it becomes available.