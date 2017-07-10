DANGERANGEL Debut “All The King's Horses“ Video

July 10, 2017, 16 minutes ago

Athens, Greece-based hard rockers, DangerAngel, have released another video from their third album, All The King’s Horses, out now via MelodicRockRecords. Check out the title track “All The King's Horses“ below:

Tracklisting:

“To Kill A Saint“
“Dia De Los Muertos“
“Dead In The Water“
“Who You Are“
“Call My Name“
“Best Of Me“
“All The King's Horses“
“Speak To Me“
“Will You Follow“
“How About Right Now“
“Devil's Waltz“
“The Hollow Men“

“All The King's Horses“ video:

“Call My Name“ video:

“To Kill A Saint” video:

"Devil's Waltz" video:

“Who You Are” video:

“Dia De Los Muertos” lyric video:

“Will You Follow” video:

