DANGEROUS TOYS Celebrates “Dirty Thirty” With LP / CD Reissues

Hard rockers Dangerous Toys, who formed in Austin, TX in 1987, celebrate 30 years as a band in 2017, and EMP Label Group is celebrating with “Dirty Thirty” Remastered CD and LP reissues of the back-half of the band’s catalog including: Pissed, The Rtist 4merly Known As Dangerous Toys, AND XX: Live.

Formed in 1987, with Watchtower vocalist Jason McMaster, Dangerous Toys released their classic self-titled release, and the follow up Hellacious Acres, via Columbia Records, before going independent for their follow up 1994’s Pissed, and 1995’s The Rtist 4merly Known As Dangerous Toys.

The band has since remained active for 30 years, playing shows and releasing a string of independent and live releases. Meanwhile McMaster also stayed busy in several other projects including Broken Teeth, Ignitor, and Evil United, who all have current and pending releases via EMP (Broken Teeth’s 4 on the Floor hit stores in April.)

Said vocalist Jason McMaster, “This stuff never came out on vinyl, I am blown away that it will finally happen. Pissed and R-tist never really get the push they deserved. We were proud of the material and this worth celebrating. I can’t wait to get these myself.”

EMP’s Thom Hazaert adds, “I’m a huge fan of Dangerous Toys, and so is David (Ellefson), so we’re super stoked to be able to reissue some of these landmark releases from their catalog. I’ve worked with Jason off and on and for over a decade, with Toys and Broken Teeth, and he truly is one of the hardest working guys in show-business, and nowhere is that more apparently than in Dangerous Toys. These new versions look and sound great, with updated art and packaging, but still staying true to the vibe of the original.”

The first reissue, the seminal 1994 LP Pissed will hit stores September 8th, in Deluxe Gatefold Double LP and CD formats.