DANI FILTH On Next CRADLE OF FILTH Album - “It’s A Great Record, Or It Will Be, Hopefully”; Audio

Cradle Of Filth are at work on their next studio album, and in a new interview with Metal Wani, frontman Dani Filth issues the following update:

“The drums have been all laid down, Martin (Škaroupka)’s been and gone. Today, the guitars started with Richard. Richard Shaw’s been in; he goes up until Thursday (December 22nd) and comes back in in the New Year. Then it’s (co-guitarist) Ashok, then Daniel (Firth) on bass and I’ll be going in in the beginning of February. So yeah, it’s great. It’s a great record, or it will be, hopefully. All the songs are written, I’ve just got a few songs to finish writing lyrics for.”

Listen to the interview below:

In regards to the upcoming album, Filth previously stated: "The album is sounding very elaborate, even now with just the drum arsenal and four guitar tracks laid down, calling to mind the bastard lovechild betwixt 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches and 1998’s Cruelty And The Beast. Prepare to be bedazzled, pummelled, bedazzled and pummelled once again when this leviathan rises. Also includes a Cradle-lized cover of Annihilator’s classic title track “Alice In Hell”, as personally endorsed by Jeff Waters."